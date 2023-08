SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Americorp Senior Program and Sandoval County senior volunteers are teaming up for a National Service Project in remembrance of September 11.

They’re hosting a community drive for “ready-to-eat” foods like protein bars, canned meat, and ramen cups.

Donations will be accepted from August 28 until September 11. Donations can be dropped off at several senior centers throughout Sandoval County.