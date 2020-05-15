Sandoval County Fire Chief proposing partnership with Bernalillo County Fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Fire Chief is proposing a partnership with Bernalillo County to better protect the east mountains. If approved, BCFD would expand its services across the county line using its resources in the east mountains. Up to 11 firefighters would be on hand to respond to all calls in Sandoval County’s east mountains 24/7.

Sandoval County’s volunteer firefighters already serving the east mountains could still be part of the certified emergency response team or wildland fire team and the La Madera station would still be active. Fire Chief Eric Masterson will present the idea to the Sandoval County Commission next Thursday.

