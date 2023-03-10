SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The County of Sandoval is celebrating a big anniversary. They are marking 120 years of its founding.

Officials invited members of the community to the County Administration Building to talk about the Sandoval’s history, participate in a cake reception where they sang happy birthday, and attend a career fair

“We’re the fastest-growing county in the state. We want to see that growth continue, but one of those things, we got to do is find jobs and provide jobs for our residents here on this side of the river,” said Sandoval County Manager Wayne Johnson.

Manager Johnson said there is plenty of room in the county for the to grow for years to come.