NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandoval County has broken ground on a new public safety facility. The 18,000-square-foot facility will house the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, along with an emergency operations center.

The county began working on the project in 2018 but was delayed during the pandemic. It will cost nearly $10 million and is expected to be complete by late summer or fall of 2023.