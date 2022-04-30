NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A scout from the Sandia Pueblo is making history. Steven Gutierrez is the first person from the Sandia Pueblo to ever earn the highest rank in scouting, becoming an Eagle Scout.

He says he started as a Cub Scout in 2008 and had his Eagle Court of Honor Saturday. “It means a lot that I’ve reached the highest point,” says Gutierrez. “I can teach other scouts and other people kindness in the world and to push themselves to becoming a person.”

Gutierrez says he applied dot be a troop leader as his next step and should hear back in the summer.