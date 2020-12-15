Sandia Peak Ski Area delays Saturday opening

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandia Peak Ski Area is delaying its scheduled opening of Saturday, December 19 because of a lack of snow. The Ski Area says while they did receive snow over the last few weeks, it’s not enough to open at this point. They’re also asking skiers to “think snow,” they say they’ll open as soon as they can.

New Mexico’s COVID-19 two-week reset in November delayed the ski season but since then Angel Fire Ski Resort, Ski Santa Fe, and Ski Apache opening up this month with COVID-safe guidelines in place.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery