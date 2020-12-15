Sandia Peak Ski Area delays Saturday opening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandia Peak Ski Area is delaying its scheduled opening of Saturday, December 19 because of a lack of snow. The Ski Area says while they did receive snow over the last few weeks, it’s not enough to open at this point. They’re also asking skiers to “think snow,” they say they’ll open as soon as they can.

New Mexico’s COVID-19 two-week reset in November delayed the ski season but since then Angel Fire Ski Resort, Ski Santa Fe, and Ski Apache opening up this month with COVID-safe guidelines in place.

