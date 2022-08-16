NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scientists at Sandia National Labs are helping re-imagine how offshore wind turbines are built. They came up with an idea for the turbines to be built without a tower and with spinning blades places closer to the water, instead of on top of a tower.

They say this design would reduce the size and cost platforms needed to keep the turbines floating. Sandia filed a patent for the design in 2020, but had to wait to build software that could model the response of the turbine and platform to different wind and sea conditions. The team says they hope to have a design by the end of the year.