ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Through employment, research, and a range of other economic impacts, Sandia National Laboratories say they reached an all-time high in terms of economic impact last fiscal year. Overall, the labs created $4.8 billion in impact in fiscal year 2023, over half a billion dollars more in economic impact than in fiscal year 2023.

Sandia employed more than 16,700 workers, over one thousand of which were new positions in fiscal year 2023. The labs moved to a hybrid workforce, meaning many of those workers can earn their income remotely.

Sandia also purchases supplies and products from small businesses. The labs paid out over $1 billion to small business subcontractors in the last fiscal year, and over $480 million of that went to small businesses in New Mexico, the labs say.

Some of the labs’ impact was through direct community involvement. For example, Sandia donated more than 1,600 computers to local schools. You can find more information on the Sandia Labs’ website.