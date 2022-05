NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Employees at Sandia National Labs are now raising money for those impacted by the wildfires. Sandia Labs is partnering with United Way of Central New Mexico for their fundraising campaign, “Together We Rise.”

The campaign launched May 9, and has already raised $75,000 with an added $25,000 donation from the National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia. The campaign runs through May 27. To donate visit the Sandia National Labs Website.