NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pandemic tracking tool created by Sandia National Labs is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding. The project, which tracks COVID-19 infection rates, has received $825,000 from the Department of Energy.

The tool not only tracks, but also predicts COVID outbreaks by using publicly available data from states. Officials say the tool is vital to learning how to stop outbreaks before they have a chance to spread. They also say the tool could help the country deal with future pandemics.