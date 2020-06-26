San Miguel County undersheriff facing charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A San Miguel County undersheriff is facing charges after a fight outside a dance in February. Michaell Padilla admitted that he was intoxicated and shoved Eric Esquibel outside the Serf Theatre. Moments later a fight broke out among the people in the area including Padilla and Esquibel’s families. Padilla has been charged with assault and aggravated battery after the incident.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day