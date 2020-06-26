Live Now
San Miguel County undersheriff facing charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A San Miguel County undersheriff is facing charges after a fight outside a dance in February. Michaell Padilla admitted that he was intoxicated and shoved Eric Esquibel outside the Serf Theatre. Moments later a fight broke out among the people in the area including Padilla and Esquibel’s families. Padilla has been charged with assault and aggravated battery after the incident.

