FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – An off-duty sheriff who shot a man’s dog is telling his side of the story and answering criticism he has been hearing from the public. Meanwhile, that dog’s owner is now facing charges.

Sheriff Shane Ferrari says a lot had already happened by the time the shooting occurred in a Farmington parking lot. The altercation ended with the sheriff shooting a dog.

Sheriff Ferrari is now giving his side of the story on his Facebook page, “Shane Ferrari for Sheriff.” He goes into detail on what happened on Feb. 17. According to the sheriff, he was off-duty in his personal pickup when he saw 42-year-old Jamie Nino commit multiple traffic violations before he confronted him.

The sheriff says he witnessed Nino running a red light and following other cars too closely. While the two were stopped at a stoplight, Ferrari says he honked his horn to let the driver know he was watching. He says Nino responded with the middle finger and took off through the red light. According to Ferrari, the whole episode lasted eight to ten minutes before he pulled in behind Nino in a parking lot. Ferrari ended up shooting Nino’s dog while Nino brandished a large metal pipe.

In his post, the sheriff responds to public criticism about his actions, going into detail as to why it was ok for him to carry a firearm. He cites New Mexico State Law, stating sheriffs are always considered to be on-duty and are allowed to be armed.

He also talks about why he did not call Farmington Police dispatch right away to leave the rest up to them. He says at first, he was following Nino near the police station and hoped he could flag down an officer. When that did not work, he says he continued following the car into a parking lot. Ferrari followed him because he was worried about losing Nino, who he says was endangering the community.

Nino is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, passing in a no-passing zone, and running a traffic light.