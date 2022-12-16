NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center can now better care for newborns that require specialty care. According to a news release, the center has a new telehealth partnership with Presbyterian Hospital’s NICU team.

New telemedicine carts were purchased thanks to a donation from the San Juan Medical Foundation. The carts mean 24-hour direct access to Presbyterian’s specialists, allowing the San Juan Regional Medical Center to keep newborns that need additional care close to home, rather than be transferred to a different facility out of town.