NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center can now better care for newborns that require specialty care. According to a news release, the center has a new telehealth partnership with Presbyterian Hospital’s NICU team.
Story continues below:
- Top Story: Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
- Albuquerque: Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
- Crime: Lawsuit claims New Mexico prisons not giving inmates needed addiction medication
New telemedicine carts were purchased thanks to a donation from the San Juan Medical Foundation. The carts mean 24-hour direct access to Presbyterian’s specialists, allowing the San Juan Regional Medical Center to keep newborns that need additional care close to home, rather than be transferred to a different facility out of town.