SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County Regional Medical Center has a new landing pad for medical helicopters, allowing for quicker medical transport. It’s located in Blanco about 23 miles east of Farmington.

The hospital has seen an increase in medical calls in that area with the helicopter being deployed there 62 times this year. In nearly half of those calls, the helicopter had to meet with the ambulance and transport the patients the rest of the way.