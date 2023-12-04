GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A new way to show up for court is now available on the Navajo Nation as well as parts of northwestern New Mexico. The “justice stations” will allow remote access to magistrate courts in San Juan and McKinley counties.

The stations are available at the Rock Springs Chapter House, the Beclabito Chapter House, the Octavia Fellin Public Library in Gallup, and the Gallup Magistrate Court. According to an NM Courts press release, there will also be a station at the Aztec Public Library, the Bloomfield Public Library, the Farmington Public Library, and the People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) shelter in Farmington by the end of December.

“By using a justice station, people can conduct business with a state court when they have no internet connection at their homes or lack reliable cellular phone service,” said Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Curtis Gurley. “The justice stations offer more convenience for people who otherwise would need to go to Gallup, Farmington, or Aztec for a court hearing.”

Justice stations can be used for all proceedings in a traffic case and for pretrial hearings in misdemeanor and civil cases in magistrate courts in McKinley and San Juan counties. Misdemeanor charges of drunken driving are also eligible.