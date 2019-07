(KRQE)-The San Juan County Commission has nominated the late Senator John Pinto’s granddaughter to become his replacement. Pinto died in May at the age of 94.

The county commission had originally nominated former county commissioner Wallace Charley, but Charley withdrew his name. The governor will make the final decision.

Whoever is appointed to the position will serve through one legislative session and will have to run for election in 2020.

