SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the San Juan County Commission will review plans for decommissioning the San Juan Generating Station. The eight-point plan was submitted by the plant’s owner, the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

It includes outlines for what needs to be done before demolition, what will be demolished, and who will pay for it. The commission meeting is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. in Aztec at the San Juan County Clerk’s Office.