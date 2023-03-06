SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the San Juan County Commission will review plans for decommissioning the San Juan Generating Station. The eight-point plan was submitted by the plant’s owner, the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

Story continues below:

It includes outlines for what needs to be done before demolition, what will be demolished, and who will pay for it. The commission meeting is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. in Aztec at the San Juan County Clerk’s Office.