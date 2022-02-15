SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Three sheriff’s deputies are being recognized for their quick actions that helped save a man’s life. San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies Draesen Avery, Scott Sandefer, and Avery Washburn received the Life-Saving Medal Award.

In July of last year, a mother called saying her son was acting erratic and wanted him to be removed from the home. When deputies arrived, they found the man hanging from a car port. They were able to get him down and have him taken to the hospital. The man has since made a full recovery, which the sheriff’s office credits to the work of the three deputies.