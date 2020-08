AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeing a spike in phone scams. They say impersonators are threatening residents with arrest unless they pay a fine for violations like missing jury duty.

The sheriff’s office says local courts contact residents about jury duty by mail, not with phone calls to your home. If you’ve fallen victim to this scam, call the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622.