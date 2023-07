SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the owner of a boat abandoned in the desert. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said they are looking for the “adventurous sailor who misplaced their boat in the middle of our sandy oasis.”

The post goes on to say that they appreciate the person’s enthusiasm for unique forms of transportation but they ask that the boat be reclaimed as soon as possible.