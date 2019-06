Deputies at the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office had quite the time rescuing some furry residents.

First, they found a group of ducklings in the middle of the road whose mom had been hit by a car. They will live out their rest of their days on two local farms.

A stray lamb wandered to an EMS station and was loaded in the back of this squad car. The sheriff’s office posted to picture to Facebook saying they had a vehicle complaint on a “lamb-borghini.

The bad driver was returned to its owner.

Today we had a vehicle complaint on a LAMB-borghini… the suspect stated “I’m not a baaaaad driver” as he was transported to jail. #communitypolicing #countyproblemsPosted by San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, NM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019