San Juan County Sheriff’s Office recognizes deputy of the year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office’s annual awards ceremony is canceled this year because of the pandemic. That’s not stopping them from honoring their standout deputies. The department is recognizing them on Facebook instead.

Story continues below

Over the next several weeks, they’ll be highlighting the action of deputies like Donnie Kee. He was named deputy of the year. A few weeks ago, he helped after a drunk driver crashed into someone’s fence. Deputy Kee stayed to repair the fence so the homeowner’s dogs wouldn’t get out of the yard.