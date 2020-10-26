San Juan County Sheriff’s Office jumps on Fleetwood Mac ‘challenge’

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico's hub-hospitals are pleading with New Mexicans to help stop the spread of COVID-19, giving a dire warning Monday about the number of new cases and patients needing care. Representatives of the University of New Mexico Hospital, Lovelace and Presbyterian health care systems said Monday if the current trend of close to 900 daily cases keeps up, it could be catastrophic for the state’s health care facilities.

“If we continue the current trend we have in our state for another month, we will not have enough health care workers, there will not be enough hospital beds,” said. Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officers at Presbyterian. “If you look at the numbers and don't assume that we roll over on those numbers and they come down, this will grow to a point where I don't think anyone can take care of them.”