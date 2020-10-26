San Juan County Sheriff’s Office jumps on Fleetwood Mac ‘challenge’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is jumping in on a popular TikTok challenge. Despite, not even having a TikTok, the department posted a video Monday singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams on Facebook. They say they’re not one to pass up a good challenge and it was the perfect day to participate.
Of course, the song went viral after TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface208, posted a video of himself riding a skateboard and drinking cranberry juice. The Sheriff’s Department video has been viewed more than 7,000 times.
