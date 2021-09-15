San Juan County Sheriff’s Dept. issues Brittany Alert for Kirtland teen

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan Country Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in located 13-year-old Kaylani Benallie from Kirtland. She is described as a 4’1″ Native American female, 90 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. They say she is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

Officials say she was last seen walking to the bathroom at the rodeo arena on County Road 6100 in Kirtland on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, faded blue jeans, and “Converse” brand shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Brittany Alert is asked to call San Juan County Sheriff’s at (505) 334-6107 or dial 911.

