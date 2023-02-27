SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says their sheriff shot a dog while dealing with a man holding a metal pipe. On Feb. 17, Sheriff Shane Ferrari was off-duty in his own vehicle when he saw a person drive by dangerously and run a red light.

When the sheriff went to check on the vehicle, a man got out with a pipe. The sheriff’s office says Ferrari identified himself as the sheriff, but the man started moving toward him. The man’s dog then got out of the car. Ferrari says he believed the dog was going to attack him and that’s when he shot the dog. Farmington Police are investigating the shooting and have filed charges against the man. The man has not yet been identified.