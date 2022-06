SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains washed out a road in San Juan County. County officials say Road 7500 will be closed until further notice from U.S. 550 and NM 371.

It was so bad that one of the county’s graters even got stuck in the mud up to its axels. Crews must wait for the area to dry out so they can repair the road.