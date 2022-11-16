AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said one of its reserve deputies died from a medical episode. His death happened over the weekend.

Jeff Manning worked six years, volunteering hundreds of hours a year. He’s also traveled thousands of miles assisting with prisoner transports.

The sheriff said Deputy Manning could always be counted on when they needed him, no matter the time or place. He was 62 years old.

Funeral services are set for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kirtland.