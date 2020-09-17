San Juan County receives grant for freight rail service feasibility study

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A project aimed to bring freight rail service to the Four Corners is moving forward. San Juan County was awarded a $2 million grant for a feasibility study on a new railway. The money will allow the county to look at designs, railroad alignment and right of way access. The county says the service could bring new jobs to the area.
