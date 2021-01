SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A San Juan County sergeant said goodbye to his luscious locks for a good cause on Friday.

Every year, the department raises money for the Employee Assistance Fund. This helps department employees when they fall on tough times, like helping with hospital bills after a medical emergency.

This year, Sergeant Cox promised to shave his head if they outpaced last year’s fundraising efforts. They did, so the sheriff โ€“ with a barber’s help โ€“ shaved off his hair.