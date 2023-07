Photos of the victims | Provided by San Juan County Sheriff’s Office

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico authorities are asking for help in a homicide case in San Juan County.

In April, two bodies were found at an auto salvage business. They were identified as Anthony McCants, 25, and Candrick Begay, 31.

Authorities are still investigating, but they are asking the public to come forward with any information they might have about these murders.

To report information, call the tipline at 505-333-7878.