San Juan County Office of Emergency Management to hold drill

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)- The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management is set to conduct a full-scale drill on Wednesday in Farmington.

The drill will take place at the intersection of Piñon Hills Boulevard and Dustin Avenue in Farmington from 7 a.m. until noon. Officials say this could disrupt traffic in the area but businesses like the nearby daycare and nursing home should remain unaffected.

Officials want to stress this is only a drill. The office states that police, EMS, and fire officials will be in the area and that signs will be posted.