San Juan County men accused in insurance fraud scheme

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men from San Juan County have been arrested for arson and insurance fraud.

Patrick Roller, 54, and Louis Lawrence, 46, allegedly set a truck on fire to set another man up and collect the insurance money. According to court documents, Roller had an ongoing dispute with that man and got Lawrence to help him seek revenge. But investigators say Lawrence left some obvious clues behind, including his shoe print at the crime scene and a tread print from his truck.

Both men are charged in this case. Roller is charged for soliciting the crime, Lawrence for actually committing it.