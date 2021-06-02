San Juan County looking for summer interns

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County and the City of Farmington are seeking summer interns. According to a news release, students over the age of 16 can apply for the five-week paid program.

The position description provided by the county said participants can learn skills applicable to the workplace and a deeper understanding of local government processes. The job description states that the intern will work closely with personnel to provide support and complete daily tasks.

Students must be enrolled in a fully-time high school. Internships will be offered to 60 local high school students. Interested applicants can apply online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES