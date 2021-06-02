San Juan County looking for summer interns

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County and the City of Farmington are seeking summer interns. According to a news release, students over the age of 16 can apply for the five-week paid program.

The position description provided by the county said participants can learn skills applicable to the workplace and a deeper understanding of local government processes. The job description states that the intern will work closely with personnel to provide support and complete daily tasks.

Students must be enrolled in a fully-time high school. Internships will be offered to 60 local high school students. Interested applicants can apply online.