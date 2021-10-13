San Juan County holds free dumpster day, hazardous waste collection

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County residents will have the opportunity to take their trash to the dump for free this weekend. San Juan County transfer stations will accept normal loads of trash for free on Saturday, October 16 during normal business hours.

County officials ask that residents don’t bring commercial waste. Additionally, the county will be collecting household hazardous waste Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Juan County Administration Building located at 100 S. Oliver Dr. in Aztec for residents in Bloomfield, Kirtland, and incorporated San Juan County. Farmington and Aztec residents have curbside hazardous waste pickup options.

Items that can be collected include used batteries, lightbulbs, auto fluids, gas, brake fluids, antifreeze, household cleaners, gardening chemicals, insecticides, weed killers, fertilizers, aerosols, and paints. Those planning to bring items to the household waste collection are asked to bring proof of residency.