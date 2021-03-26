San Juan County first responders recognized for life-saving efforts

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County first responders are being honored for saving a couple’s life. San Juan County Fire & Rescue reports that San Juan County Fire Chief John Mohler presented Deputy Gabriel Stow, Deputy James Castillo, Lieutenant Scott Facka, and SJCFR District 1 volunteer firefighter Brandon Elliott with commendations for their actions.

According to a press release from the department, the three deputies arrived at the scene of a structure fire on March 10 and are credited with assisting two residents out of the burning building. Officials say firefighter Elliott lives nearby and was the first firefighter at the scene.

SJCFR reports that firefighters were called to the same home about a month before for a possible structure fire. During the investigation, SJCFR Captain Kendra Colomb noticed that the residence wasn’t outfitted with working smoke detectors and installed them in February which alerted residents of the fire on March 10.

Colomb was presented with commendation for these actions. SJCFR encourages the public to be prepared in case of an emergency and says that smoke detectors should be checked twice a year and should have batteries replaced.

Additionally, escape routes should also be practiced. The department says that some smoke detectors have 10-year batteries that cannot be replaced but should still be checked twice a year. Residents who do not have working smoke detectors can call 505-334-1180 for additional information as SJCFR has a limited supply that can be installed.