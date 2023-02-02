SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of New Mexico first responders have completed their adventure across the Atlantic. Team Guardian, composed of San Juan County Sheriff’s Captain Mark Pfetzer, Lieutenant Jarrod Slindee, and retired Sergeant Mike Hogue arrived in Antigua on Thursday to finish the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge – a 3,000-mile rowing race across the ocean.
Their final time was 51 days, 17 hours, and 18 minutes. The crew’s families were in Antigua to greet them when they crossed the finish line. The official standings have yet to be posted.