SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A structure fire burned a house in Aztec. Crews said it happened Tuesday afternoon.
The Aztec Fire Department was called to the 700 block of McCoy Avenue in Aztec around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
San Juan County supplied extra personnel, and a house was discovered to be on fire. The fire left the house a total loss, and one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Officials are still investigating.