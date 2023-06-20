SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A structure fire burned a house in Aztec. Crews said it happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Aztec Fire Department was called to the 700 block of McCoy Avenue in Aztec around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

San Juan County supplied extra personnel, and a house was discovered to be on fire. The fire left the house a total loss, and one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Officials are still investigating.