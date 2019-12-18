San Juan County Fire Dept. announces new fire chief

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE)- On Wednesday, San Juan County announced John Mohler has been selected as the San Juan County Fire Department’s new fire chief.

Mohler currently serves as the deputy fire chief for San Juan County as well as fire chief for the Bloomfield Fire Department. According to a San Juan County Fire Department press release, Mohler is a third-generation firefighter and has served in a variety of capacities in the fire service since beginning his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1995.

“It has been my lifelong mission to serve the community,” said Chief Mohler in a statement. “I am excited to be serving alongside some of the most dedicated volunteers and staff in the state.”

Mohler graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program which provides senior officers with a vast outlook on aspects of Emergency Medical Services Administration. He is just one of two individuals in the region with the certification.

Following the retirement of Fire Chief Craig Daugherty, Mohler will take over as fire chief of the San Juan County Fire Department on December 28, 2019.