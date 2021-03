[1] Three more counties move to Turquoise Level, one county remains in Red More businesses across the state are allowed to reopen as counties continue to see a drop in new COVID-19 cases. Fourteen counties are now in the Green or Turquoise tier while 18 counties remain in Yellow including Bernalillo County. This means indoor dining, entertainment venues, and recreational facilities can still operate with limitations. There were some counties that regressed including Taos, Torrance, and Mora which went from Green back to Yellow. The only county in the Red is Guadalupe county which had previously been Yellow. The City of Santa Fe is hoping to bring in more tourists again as the county is now in the Green phase for the first time.

[2] Suspect arrested in connection to bodies discovered in vehicle at Sunport Albuquerque Police will head to Missouri to question Sean Lannon, the man wanted in connection to the four bodies found at the Sunport. U.S. Marshal's arrested Lannon in a St. Louis neighborhood Wednesday. Lannon's ex-wife was one of the four people found murdered inside a car at the Sunport. He is also suspected of murdering a man in New Jersey. New reports state after the New Jersey murder, authorities say a credible witness called stating that Lannon admitted to the four deaths in New Mexico.