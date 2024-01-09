SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Fire and Rescue Department covers one of the largest areas in the state and they do it mostly with volunteers but those volunteers are getting harder to find.

For Division Chief Shay Aurnhammer, being a firefighter has been the greatest honor. “So I have been with San Juan County Fire Rescue for five years now. Four of those years have been volunteer and the last year has been a part of the paid staff,” said Aurnhammer.

Over the years though, her department has seen big changes like more calls and fewer staff to handle them. “We are supposed to have a certain number of firefighters based off a specific call type and sometimes we don’t meet that,” said Aurnhammer.

The department said they currently have 20 paid staff members and 170 volunteers to cover 24 stations and more than 5,000 square miles. “So I think what people don’t realize is that 70 percent of the fire departments in the United States are volunteers departments and overall it’s just a decline that we are seeing across the nation,” Aurnhammer said.

Shay said the drop in volunteers is generational. “I think now, we have reached a generation that really prioritize home life and time with their family and that is absolutely okay,” said Aurnhammer.

The department said before COVID-19, they had close to 300 volunteers. They want to get back to that level of staffing from firefighters to support staff like EMS and fire truck drivers. The department is offering incentives for those who volunteer. “We also do what we call a $15 nominal fee so they get $15 per call so basically a reimbursement for their time,” said Aurnhammer.

For those who fear going to a traumatic scene, Aurnhammer said, “There are certain things that you are never going to be able to prepare for. But one thing that I do appreciate now is they do try to prioritize mental health.”

For those who would like to learn more about the department, head over to San Juan County Fire and Rescue’s website.