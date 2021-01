ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute will look into adding seventh and eighth-graders. At last week's regent's meetings, officials mentioned an assessment to study opening a new private day academy for middle school-aged cadets.

They say the academy could help younger cadets prepare for their high school education, The regents also approved a 3% tuition increase for in-state residents and a 6% hike for international students.