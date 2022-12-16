NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said a man with a sword led to a deputy-involved shooting. It happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was trying to serve Raymond Stallings the third with a restraining order and eviction notice at his home.

They alleged Stallings exited his home with a sword; He started moving toward one of the deputies. The deputy then shot at Stallings at least twice.

Stallings was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. No one else was injured.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave. Stallings has not been charged with any crime as of right now.