SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found. They say it was found in a vehicle at Sandalwood Park yesterday morning. It’s not yet known how they died so investigators are treating it as suspicious. The person has not yet been identified.
No other information has been given at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.