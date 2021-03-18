San Juan County Animal Control officer frees dog from trap

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A San Juan County Animal Control officer saved a dog that was stuck in a steel trap. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office reports a couple of weeks ago the officer was dispatched to rescue a dog that was stuck in the trap located near Jackson Lake.

Authorities say the officer requested help from the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish in order to get the dog into a UTV. The 150-pound dog was freed and after posting the found animal on Facebook, authorities were able to locate the dog’s owners.

