San Juan County and Navajo Nation agree to pursue Four Corners railway

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico leaders are pledging to work together to bring a freight railway to the Four Corners area.

Representatives from San Juan County and the Navajo Nation signed a ‘Memorandum of understanding’ on Thursday agreeing to pursue the project. The goal is to open up shipping opportunities and spur the region’s economy.

Especially in light of the impending closure of the four corners powerplant. The next step is a study on the best route for a railway between Farmington and the I-40 corridor.

A bill that would have funded that study just stalled in the legislature so, San Juan officials are looking at using county money instead. Eventually, they will look for a private company to build and run the railway.