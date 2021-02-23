San Juan College breaks ground on first student housing facility

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico college is making room for more students. Construction is underway on San Juan College’s first student housing facility. The project has been a long time coming and college officials and Farmington city leaders believe having housing on campus will make a positive impact on the community.

“This residence hall will not only be transformative for the look of our campus but it is significant in helping us fulfill our mission in serving the residents of New Mexico,” says Dr. Boomer Appleman, Vice President Student Services.

Story continues below

Officials at the 65-year-old college broke ground on the more than 37,000-foot facility last week. It will be three stories and will house 150 students. College leaders say the time and cost of commuting are deterring potential students. Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett says the college has become and is a valuable asset to the community and this housing project will increase the workforce in the county and statewide.

“Its continued growth has expanded opportunities for our residents and provided them with the skills to obtain good-paying jobs with the addition of dorms at San Juan College, it will now enhance the college’s experience for students traveling from neighboring communities and will afford them educational opportunities they may have otherwise not have access to,” Duckett says.

Construction is expected to be completed by spring of 2022 and the first students to live on the San Juan College campus will move in, that August. The cost of the building is about $10.5 million.