SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Health officials in southeast Colorado will now offer free well testing for PFAS chemicals. San Juan Basin Public Health received a grant from the state to provide the tests in La Plata and Archuleta counties to see if the so-called “Forever Chemicals” stepped into groundwater.

The agency says the giveaway is not tied to any current positive tests in the area, but its a change to safeguard private drinking water and check for any potential problems. To have your well water tested, contact them at eh@sjbpublichealth.org or (970)335-2060.

There are several education events planned to help share information on PFAS chemicals and testing options. One event is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Durango Public Library, which is located at 1900 E. Third Ave., Durango.