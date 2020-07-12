San Gregorio Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest; 7 acres burned, 30% contained

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire started July 11 in the Cuba Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest about one mile from the San Gregorio Trailhead parking lot on Forest Road 70 and nine miles from Cuba, NM.

Location: Cuba Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest, approximately 1 mile from the San Gregorio Trailhead parking lot on Forest Road 70 and approximately 9 miles from Cuba, NM.

Containment: 30%

Cause: Under Investigation

Size: 7.8 acres

Vegetation: High concentration of dead and down timber and mixed conifer.

Personnel: 40 on the ground, including one helicopter, one Type 3 engine and three hand crews. Fixed-wing aircraft is on standby.

Smoke is likely visible across the southern end of the Cuba Ranger District. The public should stay away from the San Gregorio Trailhead and parking lot and avoid all trails within a mile of San Gregorio Reservoir to not interfere with fire operations.