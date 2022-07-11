NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation lawmakers are once again considering a bill to legalize same-sex marriage. Delegate Eugene Tso has reintroduced the bill to repeal the tribe’s ban on same-sex marriage, which has been on the books since 2005. Tso proposed the bill earlier this year but later withdrew it, telling the Farmington Daily Times he wanted to retool the legislation.

If approved, same-sex couples would have the same rights as heterosexual couples. The language of the law would also be more gender-neutral. While the US Supreme Court has ruled same-sex marriage is legal, that decision does not apply to the Navajo Nation because of its tribal sovereignty.