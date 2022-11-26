ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Salvation Army New Mexico used the Haak’u Community Academy on Thanksgiving Day as their headquarters to provide 425 meals to individuals in the Acoma Pueblo community.

The Army’s Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) has been on site for three weeks offering help to residents affected by the recent failure of the water and power systems. They will stay there as long as their services are needed. EDS first offered services on Nov. 5 with 80 food boxes for residents and provided 8,115 meals to date. This includes feeding 270 children per day who have been unable to attend school. EDS will also be providing blankets in the coming days.

The Salvation Army EDS will work to provide emergency food, beverages and snacks, shelter, financial assistance, and more for those affected by disasters or emergencies.